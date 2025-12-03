Seminole County’s ‘Paws and Claus’ adoption event back at Fort Mellon Park

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Paws and Claus adoption event returns to Seminole County this Saturday, Dec.6, offering a chance to find forever homes for dozens of dogs at Fort Mellon Park in downtown Sanford.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will feature discounted microchipping and rabies shots for pets. Santa will also be present for a meet-and-greet with kids and pets, adding a festive touch to the occasion.

Pet-themed vendors will be at the park, selling essentials for owners and their new dogs. This provides an opportunity for attendees to purchase necessary items for their pets while enjoying the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group