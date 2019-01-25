  • Seminole deputies investigating Chuluota deaths search Maitland office building, police say

    By: James Tutten

    MAITLAND, Fla. - Maitland police and Seminole County deputies responded to an office building Friday afternoon.

    Several officers were seen at an office building on Maitland Center Parkway.

    The building is a quarter mile from the RDV Sportsplex on North Keller Road.

    Maitland police said they are escorting several deputies who are investigating multiple deaths at a home in Chuluota.

    Police have not said how this search is related to the death investigation.

