Seminole deputies investigating Chuluota deaths search Maitland office building, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. - Maitland police and Seminole County deputies responded to an office building Friday afternoon.
Several officers were seen at an office building on Maitland Center Parkway.
The building is a quarter mile from the RDV Sportsplex on North Keller Road.
Maitland police said they are escorting several deputies who are investigating multiple deaths at a home in Chuluota.
Police have not said how this search is related to the death investigation.
