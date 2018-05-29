  • Seminole State College in Oviedo reopens after threatening note was cleared

    By: Kelly Healey

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation into a threatening note that was found at Seminole State College briefly closed the campus in Oviedo Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

    According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the note was threatening enough to evacuate buildings on campus.

    Just after 11 a.m., deputies determined there was no threat, and that students were allowed back on campus.

    Deputies said the note was attached to two bags of mulch, but details of the threat were not released.

    No further details have been released. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

     

     

