Seminole Towne Center issues persist with $870K+ in delinquent taxes, power shut-off

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The power is back on at Seminole Towne Center after being disconnected because its owner failed to pay the bill, but potential challenges persist for the mall in Sanford.

Most notably, Seminole County Tax Collector records show the mall’s ownership is more than $870,000 delinquent on property taxes from 2022 as of Feb. 27 — in addition to another $661,000 in taxes that have been assessed for 2023, for a total of $1.53 million owed.

The totals include tax obligations for five of six total parcels registered to Seminole Mall Realty Holding LLC, a subsidiary of New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group — which co-owns Seminole Towne Center along with Hollywood-based 4th Dimension Properties.

See Photos: Where $100,000 goes the furthest

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 45 Macy's 1880 The first Macy's store, on Sixth Avenue 'Ladies Mile' in New York City, circa 1880. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images)





©2024 Cox Media Group