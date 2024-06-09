Sen. Geraldine Thompson to host Juneteenth celebration in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Sen. Geraldine Thompson is gearing up for a big Junteenth celebration and you’re invited!

Thompson’s office is organizing the event in partnership with the City of Orlando and the Association to Preserve African Society, History and Tradition, Inc.

The Juneteenth celebration will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will take place at Camping World Stadium’s East Plaza Lounge.

Organizers promise a celebration of food, dance and culture to honor our country’s Black history.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Parking will also be free and is available in Lot 6 on Rio Grande Avenue.

Your RSVP is encouraged and you can click here to do so.

