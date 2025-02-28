Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s funeral draws thousands in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Sen. Geraldine Thompson is laid to rest on Friday, many are expected to be on hand to remember and celebrate her life.

Thompson died earlier this month following complications from surgery.

On Thursday, people gathered for her public viewing in Orlando, where some referred to Thompson a “political giant” and a “pillar of our community.”

Friday’s funeral service began at 11 a.m. at Majestic Life Church on South Kirkman Road in Orlando.

Channel 9′s Q McCray is attending Thompson’s funeral.

Check back later for his report about today’s celebration of her life.

