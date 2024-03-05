Sen. Rick Scott to make campaign announcement Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida said he is planning to make a major campaign announcement Tuesday.

It’s unknown what exactly the announcement will be about.

Scott did share an image Monday night on his social media account standing next to former president Donald Trump.

In the social media post, Scott said, “Great to see President Trump tonight! We’re going to continue working together to win big in 2024 and fix Washington.”

The senator’s announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Channel 9 will monitor the announcement and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

