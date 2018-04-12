0 Sen. Rubio to WFTV: US needs leverage with China

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - In 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, known at TPP, “a continuing rape of our country.” Four days after taking the oath of office, President Trump canceled the United States' participation in the TPP.

Now, the president may be changing his mind.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R – Nebraska, issued a statement Thursday indicating the White House was prepared to explore re-entering the TPP.

“The best thing the United States can do to push back against Chinese cheating now is to lead the other eleven Pacific nations that believe in free trade and the rule of law,” said Sasse. “It is good news that today the president directed Larry Kudlow and Ambassador Lighthizer to negotiate U.S. entry into TPP.”

The decision comes just days after Sasse’s fellow Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, told Eyewitness News that the U.S. might need to re-examine the TPP.

“I still think the notion of stronger economic lengths, whether it is done through a big deal or through individual bilateral deals with India, with Japan, we have one with South Korea, we have got to create an economic alternative to China in that part of the world, otherwise the Chinese will have leverage,” Rubio said in an interview with WFTV political reporter Christopher Heath.

But, the U.S. cannot simply re-enter the TPP. The deal between the U.S. and 11 other nations (Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam), essentially ended when the U.S. withdrew its signature. The remaining countries entered into what is now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

While supporters of the TPP framework argued it would reduce dependence on Chinese trade by isolating the emerging superpower, critics cautioned that it would harm U.S. workers in manufacturing and service, with Joseph Stiglitz, of the Roosevelt Institute writing, “investment provisions make it more attractive for American businesses to move jobs and production offshore.”

But with the remaining member countries moving forward with their own deal and the United States in the early stages of a trade war with China, the idea of moving back into a TPP offers a chance for renewed leverage.

While the TPP gained most of its attention during the 2016 campaign, when both Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton said they would back out of it if elected, it was actually started in March 2008 by President George W. Bush.

Under President Barack Obama's administration, TPP talks accelerated amid concerns that China’s influence in the Asian rim was growing.

“There are all these developing markets in the Asia-Pacific region and unless the United States became a big player through free trade agreements, China would be the only other alternative,” Rubio said.

