Sen. Sanders stumps for Gillum at UCF, urges young people to vote

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to a large crowd of students at the University of Central Florida on Wednesday to campaign for Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
Sanders spoke to students about the importance of early voting and the impact young voters can have on this year's intense midterm elections.
Related Headlines
WATCH: Sanders stumps for Gillum at UCF
More than 3.4 million people in Florida have already voted, surpassing the number who voted early or by mail four years ago.
New statistics released Wednesday by the state Division of Elections show more than 1.48 million people have voted early. Additionally, more than 1.9 million people have voted by mail.
During the last midterm election nearly 3.19 million Floridians cast their ballots before Election Day. More than 6.6 million voters voted early or voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election.
So far this year more than 1.43 million Republican voters have cast ballots, compared to nearly 1.37 million Democrats. More than 592,000 voters with no party affiliation have also voted.
Lieutenant governor candidate Chris King also spoke, along with Democratic nominee for attorney general, Sean Shaw.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}