Sen. Sanders to campaign for Gillum at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at UCF Wednesday, campaigning for Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
Sanders is set to talk to students about the importance of early voting.
Related Headlines
Lieutenant governor candidate Chris King is also scheduled to attend, along with Democratic nominee for attorney general, Sean Shaw.
Doors at the CFE Arena open at 11 a.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
Tune in to WFTV live at noon for updates from reporter Field Sutton.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}