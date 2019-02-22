Senior citizens targeted by distraction thefts, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies say there is an uptick of distraction burglaries in the county. In one case, deputies say a man ripped off an elderly woman.
In the less than two months since 2019 started, there have been nine cases in which one person distracts someone, while another person steals from the distracted person.
Related Headlines
“We have noticed that they are specifically targeting the elderly,” said Deputy Christian Marrero. “All of our victims have been over the age of 70.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Boxing icon fatally shot at home near Ocoee; grandson in custody, deputies say
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution bust
- Police: Kissimmee officers shoot armed man who shot at them, threatened neighbor
- Video: Chilling video shows reality of opioid epidemic in Seminole County
Deputies released a sketch of a man they believe posed as a utilities worker and told a woman in her eighties that he needed to test her water.
As she showed him around her home, deputies say the victim spotted a second man in her house.
Deputies said after the fake worker left, some of her jewelry was gone.
Deputies said they don’t believe it’s the same person – or people – behind all of the burglaries.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the burglaries contact them.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}