  • Sentencing set for man found guilty in Windermere rape trial

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man convicted of raping a woman in Windermere could learn his sentence Friday.

    Darryl Patterson was set to be sentenced last month, but a judge allowed a delay after he hired a new attorney.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Woman accused of killing 3-year-old for drinking milk asks to be released from jail

    He was arrested in June 2016 for raping and video-taping the woman.

    In March, Patterson was found guilty of sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

    Read: Planet Fitness cancels Leesburg woman's membership after complaint of transgender in locker room

    Patterson is also accused of similar crimes in another case, and officials are looking in to a third case.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories