Sentencing set for man found guilty in Windermere rape trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man convicted of raping a woman in Windermere could learn his sentence Friday.
Darryl Patterson was set to be sentenced last month, but a judge allowed a delay after he hired a new attorney.
Related Headlines
Read: Woman accused of killing 3-year-old for drinking milk asks to be released from jail
He was arrested in June 2016 for raping and video-taping the woman.
In March, Patterson was found guilty of sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.
Read: Planet Fitness cancels Leesburg woman's membership after complaint of transgender in locker room
Patterson is also accused of similar crimes in another case, and officials are looking in to a third case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}