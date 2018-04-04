  • Serial burglar who stole retired Lakeland officer's ashes arrested in Miami, deputies say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A serial burglar who had struck residences across Central Florida was arrested Tuesday in Miami, Polk County deputies said.

    Deputies said Daniel Antonio Nolasco Cardona, 27, has been connected to at least four home burglaries, including one in which he allegedly stole an urn containing retired Lakeland police Officer Buddy Newsome’s ashes in March.  The urn was later recovered, deputies said.

    Deputies said Cardona is connected to at least 14 other thefts in Brevard, Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and St. Johns counties.

    "Thanks to the social media and media coverage and good old-fashioned police work, this suspect was identified and captured in Miami. He came to Florida from Honduras in February, and has been breaking into houses ever since. Cardona's crime spree is over,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

    Surveillance video from the March burglaries captured Cardona leave in a white Dodge Town & Country van. Deputies tracked the van to Miami.

    He’s been charged with criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling, unlawful use of a two-way communication, grand theft and a count of destroying a monument/gravestone.

