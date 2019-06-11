Service to America Week: Channel 9 makes a positive difference in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - At WFTV Channel 9 Eyewitness News, we believe exceptional community service is paramount to being part of the Central Florida culture.
Our Eyewitness News team has contributed to the community through various forms of charities, public service projects and activities because Channel 9 believes in making a positive impact in peoples’ lives.
All year, our team has been making a difference in the community. But today, we are celebrating with broadcast stations around the country as part of Service to America Week.
AROUND THE COMMUNITY:
Start em young. When we assembled the 1000 hygiene kits for women in need this a.m., some younger members of our community joined us. They helped us reach our goal. @CFL_Women's #ProjectWin is a huge success for local women in need. #SentHereToServe pic.twitter.com/nnagNiLEN4— Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) June 8, 2019
Spent the morning with a 4 year old cancer warrior who will stay in my heart forever. ❤️— Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) May 15, 2019
Honored to tell Milo’s story.
Today at 4 on @WFTV @runwaytohope @Nemours #Hope pic.twitter.com/DsoDi0R6e4
Community Rainbow Run @onePULSEorg with @EsteeMartin pic.twitter.com/vcTIh9DBtq— Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) June 8, 2019
You can help bring the joy of reading to local children in need by stopping by your neighborhood @UPS store year round to support the #ToysForTots literacy campaign...every donation makes a difference.@Brian Shields, WFTV pic.twitter.com/N0wsMJNpDb— 9 Family Connection (@9FamConnection) June 8, 2019
Big crowd for NAMI Walks at Cranes Roost. One in 5 people will deal with a mental health issue during their lifetime. But we all deal with some stress and anxiety right? @namigreaterorl @9FamConnection pic.twitter.com/SVGc1MICzX— Martie Salt (@MSaltWFTV) April 27, 2019
