Services provided to Hurricane Maria evacuees in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Families who moved to Central Florida after Hurricane Maria are able to take advantage of some free services at the Orange County Convention Center Saturday.
The Health and Family Expo is meant to make life a little bit easier for the evacuees who have struggled since the storm hit back in September.
The event is being hosted at the Orange County Convention Center until 4 p.m. and parking is free.
Some of the services available to evacuees include health screenings, job placement, insurance to help evacuees since they started to arrive a little under a year ago.
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said the biggest problem evacuees have faced when moving to Central Florida has been housing.
"We are working with our state government to try and get more subsidies and our federal government to get more subsidies to make it more affordable. That's the main goal at this point,” she said.
