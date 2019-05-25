Several boats, office buildings damaged by fire in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A fire burned several boats and at least five acres of land Friday evening in Volusia County.
The fire also torched two office buildings around 6 p.m. at the Hontoon Marina on Padrick Avenue near Deland.
Two nearby homes that are under construction were saved from the blaze, firefighters said.
Firefighters said no one was hurt and it’s not known how the blaze started.
