Several juvenile suspects arrested in New Smyrna Beach for vehicle break-ins, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Early this morning, NSBPD officers responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at Newport Sound Apartments, resulting in the arrest of several juvenile suspects.

At around 5:00 AM, officers quickly identified individuals matching the suspects’ description and arrested two juveniles after a brief foot chase. About an hour later, another juvenile was found, and during the investigation, a fourth was identified and taken into custody.

Several victims of the vehicle burglaries have been identified, and the police are encouraging any additional victims to contact NSBPD at 386-424-2000.

The police department recognized and appreciated the community’s vigilance and the officers’ swift response.

