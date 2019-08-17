Several people stung by jellyfish at Volusia County beaches, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety said numerous people were treated for jellyfish stings Saturday.
Officials said if you are stung by a jellyfish, exit the water and flag down a lifeguard truck or go to a staffed tower.
"Jellyfish stings can be painful, and a lifeguard can rinse the area with vinegar, which is a common treatment," said Capt. Tamra Malphurs.
"It is important not to rub the area, which can make it worse. While jellyfish stings are painful, most are not life-threatening," Malphurs said.
Flying the purple flag today, these creatures are not being very nice to our beach goers! pic.twitter.com/5PwR084Dfv— Volusia Beaches (@VolusiaBeach) August 17, 2019
