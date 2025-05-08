Severe storms are expected on Thursday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said Thursday will be a Weather Alert Day, with heavy storms.

The storm could possibly be severe and is expected to develop mainly along and east of I-4 until around 8 and 9 p.m. tonight.

Channel 9 is closely monitoring a few storms near downtown Orlando for the Corporate 5K event, but the weather should improve after 7 p.m. in the metro area.

Additional heavy rain is forecasted for the Mother’s Day weekend, particularly from Monday into early Tuesday next week.

Stay tuned for live updates!

