  • Severe storms develop across parts of Central Florida; heat continues

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The first full week of June starts on a hot note.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Related Headlines

    After a hot start to the work-week storms have started to develop across Central Florida. Some of these storms have been severe producing multiple lightning strikes, wind gusts above 60 mph and possible hail. These storms have affected mainly southern Volusia and northern Brevard counties. The batch of severe storms will continue moving to the southeast over the immediate coast of Brevard county.

    Download the free WFTV Weather app for lightning alerts in your area

    There is a chance for more afternoon storms but they will be very isolated.

     

     

     

     

    Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s and they will feel as if they were in the triple digits. The heat is here to stay for the rest of the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and if you have kids in the car, always look back before your lock. 

     

    Read: Stock up for hurricane season without paying sales tax

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to get certified meteorologist George Waldenberger's forecast.

     

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe storms develop across parts of Central Florida; heat continues

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fight between landlady, tenants turns into stabbing, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman found dead after early morning swim in Lake Orienta

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Roadway collapse' closes SR-434 in Oviedo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando Police officer fires weapon at condo complex