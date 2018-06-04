Severe storms develop across parts of Central Florida; heat continues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The first full week of June starts on a hot note.
After a hot start to the work-week storms have started to develop across Central Florida. Some of these storms have been severe producing multiple lightning strikes, wind gusts above 60 mph and possible hail. These storms have affected mainly southern Volusia and northern Brevard counties. The batch of severe storms will continue moving to the southeast over the immediate coast of Brevard county.
There is a chance for more afternoon storms but they will be very isolated.
Severe storms over Brevard Co.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 4, 2018
Merritt Island, Cocoa Beach, Rockledge stay indoors.
Hail Damage To Vehicles Is Expected. Expect Wind Damage to roofs,siding, & trees. #StormAlert9https://t.co/qhWzHINbpD pic.twitter.com/6j9EBMHDXt
For the next 2 hours:— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 4, 2018
Some people will have strong storms, while many others miss out on rain. The highest rain chance will be northeast of #Florida's Turnpike. #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/eL4kK3qsMc
Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s and they will feel as if they were in the triple digits. The heat is here to stay for the rest of the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and if you have kids in the car, always look back before your lock.
