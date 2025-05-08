Severe storms developing for Thursday afternoon and into the evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day is now in effect for the afternoon and evening hours.

The threat for strong severe storms has increased across parts of the area.

Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and intensify further in the late afternoon and early evening.

Weather Alert Day: May 8, 2025 (WFTV)

The highest chance for severe storms will be in Metro Orlando and points to the east.

Greatest threats will be gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall and hail.

The storms will diminish by late evening.

