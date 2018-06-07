Severe storms over Central Florida; erratic, slow movement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More showers and storms are rolling into Central Florida.
Storms have developed Thursday afternoon across much of Central Florida. Most of them sparked by the day's heating and the sea breeze picking up after 3:30 p.m. will also produce more thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the early evening hours.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV Weather app for lightning alerts in your area
Thursday night into Friday morning should be dry. The chance for showers and storms returns Friday afternoon. As the upper level low pressure stays on the northeast Gulf of Mexico
High temperatures will also soar into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
TRACK WEATHER AND TRAFFIC: Watch Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. to track the rain and storms with certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry.
Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}