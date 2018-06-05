  • Severe storms over Osceola Co.; still a scorching Tuesday

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    • Tuesday will feel like it's 100-105 degrees outside.
    • Not much rain relief for the day
    • Air conditioners in overdrive: read how to save money.

    Prepare now: Tuesday will feel even hotter than Monday.

    Another blazing day across Central Florida and storms have developed mainly over Osceola county. 

    Related Headlines

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Make sure to stay weather aware, the storms are producing lots of lightning, strong gusts that could cause damage and possibly small hail. 

     

     

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. to track the storms with certified meteorologist George Waldenberger.

     

     

     

    Download the free WFTV Weather app for storm alerts in your area

    According to Kissimmee Utility Authority, Monday's power consumption spiked 21 percent versus last Monday.

    To keep your energy bill low, KUA suggests:

    • Set the thermostat on the highest comfortable setting (KUA recommends 78-80 degrees)
    • Use oscillating and ceiling fans instead of lowering the thermostat.
    • Close blinds, shades or drapes during the hottest part of the day.
    • Clean or replace filters in your window air conditioning unit monthly.
    • Remember window A/C units are only designed to cool one room at a time.

     

    Monday, scattered storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to some parts of Central Florida. Winds were strong enough to flip small planes on their side at Space Coast Regional Airport.

    Video: Strong winds flip planes in Titusville

     

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-day forecast:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe storms over Osceola Co.; still a scorching Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Markeith Loyd withdraws new attorney motion, asks that prosecutor be removed

  • Headline Goes Here

    More dog dining at Orange Co. restaurants?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Day in the park pierced by gunfire: Search for drive-by shooting suspect…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fight between landlady, tenants turns into stabbing, deputies say