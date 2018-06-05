Severe storms over Osceola Co.; still a scorching Tuesday

Prepare now: Tuesday will feel even hotter than Monday.
Another blazing day across Central Florida and storms have developed mainly over Osceola county.
Make sure to stay weather aware, the storms are producing lots of lightning, strong gusts that could cause damage and possibly small hail.
...Now another severe thunderstorm warning for Osceola County, this one until 3:45pm with a 60mph wind threat and quarter size hail. #WFTV #Florida #Orlando #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/vbt7GZ6HXJ— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 5, 2018
According to Kissimmee Utility Authority, Monday's power consumption spiked 21 percent versus last Monday.
To keep your energy bill low, KUA suggests:
- Set the thermostat on the highest comfortable setting (KUA recommends 78-80 degrees)
- Use oscillating and ceiling fans instead of lowering the thermostat.
- Close blinds, shades or drapes during the hottest part of the day.
- Clean or replace filters in your window air conditioning unit monthly.
- Remember window A/C units are only designed to cool one room at a time.
Monday, scattered storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to some parts of Central Florida. Winds were strong enough to flip small planes on their side at Space Coast Regional Airport.
