0 Severe storms pound Central Florida; flooding risk increases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 3:15 p.m.

Storms have continued through the early afternoon hours, some lining up and extending all the way from northern Osceola through eastern Lake County sweeping through Orange county.

The general movement of the storms are north but individual lines are moving to the north-northeast.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Once again, the storms could be dumping over 3 inches of rain in some areas, and wherever these storms become more persistent there could be up to 4.5 to 5 inches of rain by the end of the day today across Central Florida.

Exercise caution on the roads today. The ground is becoming more saturated and the chance for flooding increases today as rainfall continues to add up. Avoid flooded roadways, the water could be deeper than expected and your car can stall or float away.

6 in of water can stall your car & 12 inches can float most cars away. You never know how deep the water truly is. Turn Around or take and alternate road.



6 pulgadas de lluvia puede hacer que su vehiculo se estanque y 12" hacen flotar un carro. Tome una via alterna #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/8Z288QnMxU — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 17, 2018

Lightning and hail is possible with the storms affecting Central Florida Thursday afternoon. Head or stay indoors. If you hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning.

On Wednesday, a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed by lightning in Parkland, Fla. It is the second lightning death in Florida for the year, and the third in the U.S.

Watch: How to protect yourself from lightning

<< Download the free WFTV News to get lightning alerts, when lightning strikes within 8 miles from your location >>

The entire Sunshine state is lacking Sun today. Thick layers of clouds cover Florida with lots of moisture and instability, the storms are set to continue through the afternoon.

This is the beginning of the end!

Notice all the the north-northeast? This mean there is actually something pulling the STUBBORN low (same one that has brought us all this rain and flooding) away from Florida. Hold on tight, we shall get better soon. #FLwx #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/qq9ZXIn5tU — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 17, 2018

Since there is not much heat, due to dominating clouds, the storms could end a bit earlier than yesterday. Scattered showers through early evening are possible. Temperatures today will struggle to reach the mid-80s, most neighborhoods staying in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Watch WFTV Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to track the storms with certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry.

Send us your weather pics using #stormalert9

11 a.m.

Don’t leave your work or home during the midday hours without your umbrella: heavy rain and potentially severe storms are expected to move in early in the afternoon.

If you hear thunder, it's best to stay indoors.

<< Download the free WFTV News to get lightning alerts, when lightning strikes within 8 miles from your location >>

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Several areas will see one or two inches of additional rainfall, as well as strong winds and lightning.

A few isolated severe storms will be possible later... pic.twitter.com/h0bcekbowX — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 17, 2018

“Watch out for slick spots and ponding on roads,” Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

Meteorologist Brian Shields also says there is a small risk for a brief tornado.

Heavy rain on the turnpike in Osceola County right now (and no, I’m not the person driving) #stormalert9 #WFTV pic.twitter.com/qbsgDK4yo4 — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) May 17, 2018

Watch WFTV Eyewitness News at 12 p.m. to track the storms with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

<< Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

8:30 a.m.

Thursday's rain and storms will start firing earlier than they did Wednesday.

Look at all the rain Future Track already has on the board at 1pm today. The timing for the heaviest rain looks a little earlier today. Once again, go nowhere with the umbrellas and watching out for slick spots and ponding on roads. pic.twitter.com/4v5jJ4beCL — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 17, 2018

Channel 9 Meteorologists Brian Shields and Rusty McCranie said Thursday's storms will move into the region around lunchtime, and will be widespread. Storms could continue into the evening rush.

Heavy rain and localized flooding are the biggest threats today - but a brief tornado/waterspout can't be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/FX982kYmGu — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 17, 2018

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Downpours, thunder, lightning and even an isolated tornado or waterspout are all possible.

The moisture pump continues - more rain/storms on the way later! 1-3" possible. Be mindful of the lightning! pic.twitter.com/YE8EMP4eNT — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 17, 2018

Watch WFTV Eyewitness News at 12 p.m. to track the storms with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

4:30 a.m.

Thursday will bring more rain and storms to an already-soaked Central Florida.

The morning commute could include a few showers, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields. However, the greatest threat for showers and storms will be in the afternoon.

<< Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

Shields said there is a 70 percent chance some of the storms could be strong or severe.

Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' full forecast:

Watch WFTV Eyewitness News from 5 to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and TV 27 from 7 to 9 a.m. to get weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes with certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie and traffic anchor Racquel Asa.

<< Traffic tracker: Beat the gridlock and get road detours here >>

Thursday will mark the fifth day Central Florida has seen heavy rain or thunderstorms, causing isolated flooding and even a minor tornado Monday in Brevard County.

Photos: Damage from waterspout in Merritt Island

On Wednesday, a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed by lightning in Parkland, Fla. It is the second lightning death in Florida for the year, and the third in the U.S.

Watch: How to protect yourself from lightning

Send us your weather pics using #stormalert9

We had almost HALF A FOOT of rain yesterday in Apopka! pic.twitter.com/xS4DKPXAIj — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 17, 2018

Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.