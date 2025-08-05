Sex battery victim says suspect got her husband drunk and then battered her when he passed out

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police have arrested Robelio Escobar Meija for allegedly sexually battering a 25-year-old neighbor while she was asleep in her home.

The incident occurred after Meija had been drinking with the victim’s husband, who passed out, leaving Meija alone with the victim.

“When he was on top of me, he was fondling me and touching me. He was touching me and lifting my shirt, and I thought it was my husband,” the victim said.

The victim, who spoke in Spanish, described waking up to find Meija on top of her in a dark room, with her 2-year-old child beside her. She initially thought it was her husband.

She realized something was wrong when Meija kept telling her to be quiet, saying ‘shhh, shhh.’To identify Meija, the victim used her phone’s light, illuminating his face and confirming he was not her husband.

The victim fought Meija off, punching him and demanding he leave her home, threatening to call the police. Meija reportedly asked the victim not to call the police, claiming he thought he was at his girlfriend’s house.

The victim expressed relief at Meija’s arrest, hoping he remains in jail due to the injustice of his actions.

The victim hopes to move before Meija is released from jail, underscoring the impact of the incident on her sense of safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group