Sex offender accused of sex with 13-year-old girl in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Registered sex offender David Lee Cope is back behind bars, accused of having sex with an underage girl.
Cope is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old runaway near a shopping center off Oak Ridge Road.
According to an arrest affidavit, Cope told deputies he did have sex with the girl.
WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said transient sex offenders have to report in person every 30 days with Orange County deputies.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office reports it keeps track of 2,500 sex offenders and predators, with 140 of them classified as transient, like Cope.
Cope was arrested in May for not reporting, but the state dismissed the charge because court paperwork showed he reported just in time.
But the charges stuck when Cope was arrested in July, accused of not updating his offender registration with a new cell phone number.
Cope's bond was revoked due to this arrest.
Sheaffer thinks the state has a good case to keep him locked up.
The state agreed, going through his past of serving eight and a half years in prison after he was convicted of attempting to solicit and sexually batter a child under 12 in 1990, then for failing to comply as a sex offender in 2002.
A future judge will decide what happens with the most recent charge.
