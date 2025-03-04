Sex offender arrested on allegations of soliciting girls in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — An arrest has been made in a case of a man who Sanford police say has been making vulgar, sexual comments to different girls who were out walking.

Edward Henry, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree criminal solicitation and lewd, lascivious behavior or lascivious battery against a victim between 12-16.

The first incident was on Feb. 26 in the area of Sweet Holly Lane and Holly Avenue. The victim told police she was walking when a car drove past her then stopped. She said she changed directions, at which point the car allegedly pulled up to her in a parking lot, and the man driver made “explicit sexual comments” to her, the police report states.

Police say there was separate incident reported the same day, in which the same man in the same car made explicit sexual comment to the complainant’s daughter.

Video evidence from security cameras in the area led police to Henry, who one of the victims identified in a photo lineup.

Henry, who lives in Deltona, is a registered sex offender and was on inmate release status for lewd and lascivious exhibition when he was arrested.

Police ay that during his arrest, Henry admitted to being in the area but denied making any contact with the victims.

He remains in the Seminole County jail. Jail records show bail has not yet been set.

