Sex offender checks being conducted for Halloween in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is conducting sex offender checks before and on Halloween.

The she4riff’s Office says there are currently 137 sex offenders and six predators living in Flagler County. This number includes anyone with a Flagler County address or incarcerated in the county.

Of the 137, there are 28 sex offenders and probationers who have special conditions of their release prohibiting them from participating in Halloween-related activities, meaning they cannot hand out candy, put up Halloween decorations or their their porch lights on during Halloween night. They also must be home by 4:30 p.m. on Halloween and stay there for the rest of the night.

The sheriff’s office and Florida Department of Corrections will conduct in-person address checks to verify that the addresses provided to FDOC upon their prison releases are valid.

Sheriff Rick Staly urges resident to check the Florida sex offender/predator database for any sex offenders or predators that live near you or in the areas you plan to visit on Halloween.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group