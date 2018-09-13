Sex offender released on bond gets child drunk, molests him, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County man who had bonded out of jail after being arrested during a child sex sting last year is now accused of getting a minor drunk and high so he could have sex with him.
Victor Williams, 42, was arrested Thursday.
Deputies said a woman called them on Wednesday saying her son was sexually battered by a man.
She said she came home and found her son unconscious on the front porch.
Once he came to, she said her son told her that he went to Williams’ home on Bear Lane in Palm Coast voluntarily. The victim said Williams gave him drugs and alcohol and he lost consciousness.
The victim said when he regained consciousness, Williams was sexually assaulting him.
The young victim told his mother he was injured from the assault and did not feel well.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Williams. He was arrested at his home, where deputies said they found drugs.
Detectives said that Williams admitted to having assaulted the boy and giving him drugs and alcohol.
“This repeat sex predator is off the streets and locked up in our jail thanks to the great job by our deputies,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a news release. “I hope the courts keep him in jail so he can not hurt another child and that he goes to prison for a very long time.”
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detectives called the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Detectives working Williams’ first case and are in the process of getting his bond revoked.
Williams remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.
