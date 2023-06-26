Sheriff: 12 family members arrested in Winter Haven drug trafficking ring

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 12 members of the same family are accused of drug trafficking.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The drugs seized included fentanyl, methamphetamines, Oxycodone and Marijuana, with a street value of over $140,000, authorities said.

At a news conference Monday, Sheriff Grady Judd described how the Rogers family has a long history of drug sales in Winter Haven and was the center of the investigation.

Read: Man, woman die in apparent murder-suicide at Orange County apartment complex

Among the 12 suspects who were arrested, nine were adults and three were juveniles, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was spearheaded by multiple units within the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Lakeland Police Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Read: AAA: Floridians expected to travel in record numbers during July 4 holiday

The Sheriff’s Office said members of the K-9, SWAT, narcotics and homicide units executed the warrants and arrests.

“Members of the Rogers family are very well known to law enforcement and have been arrested many times,” Judd said.

Read: Charges dropped against mom, 14-year-old son after man shot to death at hot dog stand

He added that the suspects had been involved in drug activity, gangs and violence since the 1980s.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Orlando Police identify woman fatally shot on S. Kirkman Road Saturday

See the news conference below:

©2023 Cox Media Group