Sheriff: 12-year-old girl arrested after threatening to kill Flagler County student

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl was arrested after threatening to kill a middle school student, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s office.

A Flagler County deputy at Buddy Taylor Middle School was told about the possible threat on Monday.

According to a report, the girl sent a text message to her ex-boyfriend about getting back together.

Deputies said during the conversation, the preteen texted, “I’m coming back to school with a big knife, if you get back with me, I won’t kill you, but if you don’t, your dead.”

Officials said the girl, who is a homeschooled student, was arrested at her home for the alleged threat.

“Today’s nonsense comes at a time when schools not just in Flagler County but across the state are dealing with threats of violence at schools, often unfounded,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Parents be the Sheriff of your home, so I don’t have to be. We have zero tolerance for threats. Teach your children how to properly handle life’s ups and downs, relationships, and disagreements. It will help them throughout their life and keep them from being arrested. We don’t like arresting your son or daughter, but you threaten violence at a Flagler County school you will be arrested regardless of how old you are.”

Deputies said the girl’s arrest comes one week after another 13-year-old girl was arrested following a school shooting threat made to the same middle school.

