Sheriff: 30 arrested in operation targeting drug deals near Volusia County schools, parks

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - More than 30 people were arrested in a drug sting, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon.
Deputies said the sting, dubbed Operation Deal Breaker, targeted street-level drug sales, including deals made near schools, parks and bus stops.
"In some cases, children getting off their school bus in DeLand were walking past drug deals happening a few feet away," said Andrew Gant, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Investigators said the operation began during the summer.
On Thursday, deputies said they executed search and arrest warrants, and detectives conducted undercover reverse drug deals on South Clara Avenue in DeLand.
"To the drug dealers who want to use our streets as their own open-air drug markets and drag down the quality of life for the honest, hard-working people of these neighborhoods: Just know that we're coming after you," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release. "We're not going to let up. You're not going to know when we're coming next, but we're coming."
Investigators said they seized three guns and drugs, including
fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and pills.
They said more arrests are expected.
Watch body-worn camera footage of arrests below:
