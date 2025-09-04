Sheriff Chitwood uses PIT maneuver to end high-speed chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase through Volusia County ended with the sheriff himself behind the wheel.

Volusia County Sheriff Chitwood jumped into action as a dangerous driver fled from law enforcement on I-95.

Chitwood executed a P.I.T. maneuver on the interstate to stop a reckless driver.

Christian Will Ottinot, 24, from Broward County, was arrested and charged with fleeing from law enforcement, reckless driving, and a Florida Super Speeder violation.

Deputies said the incident began when Ottinot fled from the Port Orange Police Department, reaching speeds of up to 118 mph.

During the chase, Ottinot swerved through traffic and ran red lights, endangering other drivers on the road.

The pursuit concluded when Sheriff Chitwood successfully performed a P.I.T. maneuver, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Ottinot faces multiple criminal traffic citations in addition to the charges, highlighting the serious nature of the incident.

