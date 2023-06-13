Sheriff: Investigation helps get 2,300 grams of fentanyl off Central Florida streets

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County sheriff said law enforcement confiscated more than 2,300 grams of fentanyl during raids across Volusia and Lake counties.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that’s more than 1.5 million doses.

Chitwood said 6 to 8 kilos were coming into Central Florida communities every month before this multi-county investigation started.

He said through “Operation Daly Dose,” named after the accused drug trafficking leader Drew Daly, investigators got opioids, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and guns off the street.

For months starting last August, SWAT teams raided homes across Volusia and Lake counties to make nearly 40 drug trafficking arrests.

Investigators said they used surveillance, search warrants, and wiretaps to catch and charge group members.

Chitwood said those charges range from drug trafficking to weapons violations.

Investigators said the ring was also involved in a series of organized thefts where suspects posed as Walmart employees to steal televisions and trade them for narcotics.

