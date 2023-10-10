Sheriff: Man fills out job application at gas station, carjacks customer & crashes on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies said a 23-year-old man carjacked a driver at a gas station right after he applied for a job there.

Deputies said Jacob Thompson, of Winter Haven, stopped at the Pilot Travel Center on State Road 60 in Bartow on Friday and wanted to speak to someone at the store about a job.

No one was available at the time, so he filled out an application and was told to come back Monday, according to a report.

Watch: ‘They need to find out what’s causing these deaths’: body found at The Compound in Brevard County

Investigators said while Thompson was leaving the gas station, he carjacked a West Palm Beach man and nearly ran him over as he stole his Cadillac.

Deputies said Thompson was tracked down in the stolen car, driving on US-27, and he eventually drove onto Interstate 4.

Watch: Central Florida’s Jewish leaders host prayer vigil for war in Israel

If you saw a mess of traffic (more than usual) on Interstate 4 near US 27 near Davenport on Friday, October 6th, here's what happened..



Friday afternoon at around 4:30pm, 23-year old Jacob Thompson of Winter Haven stopped off at the Pilot Travel Center at 7990 State Road 60 in… pic.twitter.com/hQsyP0gSaW — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) October 8, 2023

While on I-4, he started speeding, crashed the Cadillac and tried to run from the scene but was captured, investigators said.

Thompson sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated for his injuries before he was taken to jail.

Watch: Bodycam video shows Orange County deputies kill man who shot at them in his backyard

Thompson is facing several charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group