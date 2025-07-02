Sheriff: 104 mph ‘super speeder’ stopped by deputies minutes after new Florida law kicks in

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local sheriff says it didn’t take long to catch someone in violation of Florida’s new “Super Speeder” law.

Orange County deputies said they clocked a driver traveling at 104 miles per hour just minutes after the law took effect on July 1.

Sheriff John Mina shared the incident on social media.

“Do not go over 100 mph or we will take you to jail. We will put you in handcuffs and we will take you to jail. And no one wants that,” Mina warned drivers on X and Facebook.

The new Super Speeder law means you can be arrested and go to jail if you're caught going over 100 miles per hour anywhere - or driving 50 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.



At 12:02 a.m. on… pic.twitter.com/34t3BxZN0c — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 2, 2025

The “Super Speeder” law, or House Bill 351, states that drivers who exceed the posted speed limit by 50 mph, or who are simply caught traveling in excess of 100 mph, could face jail time.

A first offense could lead to 30 days behind bars and a $500 fine.

Mina told Channel 9 that Tuesday morning’s super speeder — who was clocked at 104 mph in a 70 mph speed limit zone — got a very hefty fine, but was spared a trip to jail.

