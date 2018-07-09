Shipwreck found off Cape Canaveral belongs to France, court says

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A U.S. federal court has ruled that a shipwreck off Florida's Atlantic coast belongs to France and not the salvage company that found it in 2016.
A U.S. magistrate ruled last week that the wreck was la Trinite, the flagship of French captain Jean Ribault.
In 1565, Ribault aimed to reinforce a struggling French colony in what is now Jacksonville. A hurricane wrecked his fleet, giving rival Spanish troops the opportunity to seize Fort Caroline and affirm Spain's claim to Florida.
The salvage company that found the wreckage, Global Marine Exploration, said there was no way to identify the ship with certainty, but the Republic of France disagreed.
The state of Florida supported France's claim to the shipwreck.
James Goold, the attorney representing the French government, said the ruling will protect artifacts from the wreck from being privately salvaged.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
