BREAKING: Shooter sought after man found shot, lying in Palm Bay road

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police said a man was shot Sunday and his assailant is on the run.
The shooting occurred on Weimar Road around 11:45 a.m., officers said.
Officers said they received several calls about a person being down in the middle of the road.
When first responders arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, officers said.
Police have not said what led to the shooting, described the status of the victim or given out any suspect information.
Officers said they are looking for the shooter.
WFTV reporter Ashley Edlund is at the scene and will have a live report on the shooting at 6 p.m.
Happening now: Palm Bay Police investigating a shooting on Weimar Road. Palm Bay Police say a man was found laying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Didn’t say where he was shot or speak to a motive. Working on details @WFTV pic.twitter.com/v5I7msa1pS— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) March 31, 2019
