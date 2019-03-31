  • BREAKING: Shooter sought after man found shot, lying in Palm Bay road

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police said a man was shot Sunday and his assailant is on the run.

    The shooting occurred on Weimar Road around 11:45 a.m., officers said.

    Related Headlines

    Officers said they received several calls about a person being down in the middle of the road.

    TRENDING NOW:

    When first responders arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, officers said.

    Police have not said what led to the shooting, described the status of the victim or given out any suspect information.

    Officers said they are looking for the shooter.

    WFTV reporter Ashley Edlund is at the scene and will have a live report on the shooting at 6 p.m.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories