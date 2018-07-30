ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and another man was critically injured in a west Orlando shooting early Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on the 4000 block of Raleigh Street in Orlando, deputies said.
When deputies arrived, they found Carvion Roberts, 21, in the front yard, suffering from a gunshot wound, deputies said.
While searching the scene, deputies located another man, Eliga Thomas, also suffering from a gunshot wound, according to deputies.
Deputies said Thomas was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Roberts was transported to ORMC where he was pronounced dead.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are looking for a man in connection to the shooting, who was wearing dark clothing and a mask.
