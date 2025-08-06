Shooting leaves 3 hurt in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are working to figure out how three people ended up shot Wednesday morning in Orange County.

Around 3 a.m., deputies responded to Silkwood Circle off Silver Star Road in Pine Hills.

Orange County shooting scene Sheriff's investigators said three people were shot Wednesday morning in Orange County. (WFTV staff)

That’s where they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives soon determined the pair was actually shot about a mile and a half away, along Park Hamilton Boulevard.

At last report, OCSO said the woman, in her 20s, and the 19-year-old man were recovering at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Apopka Fire Department soon notified deputies about another victim, a man in his 20s, being treated in connection to the Pine Hills crime scenes.

Firefighters located him near Orange Blossom Trail and Clarcona Ocoee Road.

Officials also said his injuries were not life-threatening.

