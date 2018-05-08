0 Shooting victim gave man 4 kilos of cocaine, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men who are accused of shooting a man at his Kissimmee home. It’s the same home where the victim sold a man 4 kilos of cocaine just six hours before the shooting, investigators said.

Deputies were called to a home Monday at 1600 Granada Boulevard in Kissimmee, where they found Carlos Garcia shot in the leg.

Watch: Osceola County deputies release few details about investigation at home

Investigators learned that two men went to Garcia's home, demanded cocaine and cash and shot him, according to court documents.

Also during the investigation, deputies obtained surveillance video of the home, where they saw Garcia give Erick Bernal-Rodriguez, 46, of Kissimmee, a case of avocados, but it's unclear if cocaine was in the box of avocados.

Bernal-Rodriguez said Garcia fronted him cocaine and he was going to sell it later, deputies said.

Deputies have not released the names of the accused suspects involved in the shooting.

>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

During a separate search warrant at an apartment complex in Kissimmee, where Bernal-Rodriguez lives, detectives found four brick-shaped packages wrapped in black duct tape behind the dryer in the laundry room, deputies said.

Bernal-Rodriguez faces charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He must post $500,000 to get out of the Osceola County Jail, a judge ordered.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.