ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said someone fired their weapon into a hotel along South Orange Blossom Trial.
No one was hurt inside the Howard Johnson hotel along Orange Blossom Trail near Florida’s Turnpike, deputies said.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Deputies said they had a suspect in custody, but did not release any additional information.
Location of the investigation:
