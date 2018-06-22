  • Shot fired into hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said someone fired their weapon into a hotel along South Orange Blossom Trial.

    No one was hurt inside the Howard Johnson hotel along Orange Blossom Trail near Florida’s Turnpike, deputies said.

    The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. 

    Deputies said they had a suspect in custody, but did not release any additional information.

    Location of the investigation:


     

