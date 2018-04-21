Shots fired in deputy-involved shooting, Orange County officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eyewitness News is on the way to reports of a deputy-involved shooting Friday night.
The shooting was reported near Lime Avenue and West South Street in Orlando.
Related Headlines
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
No other information has been released.
Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News for updates.
PIO responding to Deputy involved shooting. Media staging area at Pine and Terry streets. All information given at scene.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}