  • Shots fired in deputy-involved shooting, Orange County officials say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eyewitness News is on the way to reports of a deputy-involved shooting Friday night.

    The shooting was reported near Lime Avenue and West South Street in Orlando.

    Related Headlines

    >>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

    It's unclear if anyone was injured.

    No other information has been released.

    Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News for updates.

     


     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shots fired in deputy-involved shooting, Orange County officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, 53, dead inside Orange County bail bondsman business

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Best of the best,' sheriff says of 2 Florida deputies shot, killed at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Communities heartbroken following deaths of 2 Gilchrist deputies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: ROTC instructor had sex with Lake Howell High School student