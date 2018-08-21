MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man was shot to death Monday evening in Melbourne, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on Lipscomb Street near W.H. Jackson Street, police said.
Investigators said the victim, who was shot in the torso, was taken to a hospital where he died.
While officers were investigating the shooting, they heard multiple gunshots nearby, police said. Officers arrived at the second scene on University Boulevard and Monroe Street where they found bullet casings but no victim, police said.
"We were just over there and standing around and everything, and next thing we know we heard somebody arguing, and the next thing you know we just heard gunshots going off and everybody ran into the store in different directions and all that,” witness P.J. Hill said.
Police said one of the bullets went through a window of a home, but no one was injured.
Officers said they are not sure whether the shootings are connected.
