Should voters be able to weigh in on abortion? Florida Supreme Court to discuss Amendment 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court will discuss whether voters can have a say on abortion.

Amendment 4 would protect abortion access in Florida.

Supporters have gathered enough signatures to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

However, before that can happen, Florida’s Supreme Court must sign off on the ballot language.

On Tuesday, a group of doctors urged the court to approve the wording of the proposed amendment and allow it on the ballot.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, along with others, filed an opposition to it, claiming it is misleading and should not go before voters.

