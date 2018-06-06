Showers become more limited; unsettled pattern continues

Wednesday brings a break from the heat, but also a better chance of showers and storms.
According to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, there is a 60 percent chance of scattered storms that could be strong to severe.
Temperatures should stay in the upper 80s. Expect another storm in the early evening.
Morning showers and storms brought heavy rain to some parts of the area, especially to Marion County. Brevard County saw its third round of storms in as many days with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was in effect until 12:45 p.m.
Shields said expect a stormy pattern for the rest of the week.
Light rain will move across the metro between 7:30 and 8:00am. Have the umbrellas with you. This is just the first wave of rain today. More scattered showers and storms are likely. pic.twitter.com/jG3DzMw744— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 6, 2018
