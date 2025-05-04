Showers to end the weekend and roll into the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers will be coming to an end as we head into the overnight hours.

We’ll wake up in the upper 60s tomorrow morning and then see showers and storms develop for the afternoon.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 5, 2025 (WFTV)

More rain is expected Monday afternoon as highs warm into the upper 80s.

Then expecting drier conditions on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.

Then, expect drier conditions on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.

