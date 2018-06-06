0 Showers ending tonight; unsettled pattern continues this week

Morning showers and storms brought heavy rain to some parts of the area, especially to Marion County. Brevard County saw its third round of storms in as many days with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was in effect until 12:45 p.m.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

After 2 p.m., the radar became less active and the sunshine was peeking across parts of Central Florida. Temperatures have stayed between the mid to upper-70s Wednesday afternoon.

There is a small chance for some very scattered showers early evening, but don't expect more thunderstorms tonight.

Track the stormy weather pattern ahead with Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry starting on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

The Forecast

The weather will remain unsettled due to a upper level low that will continue force instability and moisture over Central Florida northward. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, producing frequent lightning, damaging gusts and hail.

This low pressure will stay over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week and then gradually weaken through the weekend. As it weakens storm chance will slightly decrease starting Sunday and Monday to about 30 percent.

50 to 60 percent of Central Florida will continue to experience on and off showers and storms, some which could turn severe, through the end of the work-week.

Download the free WFTV Weather app for storm alerts in your area

High temperatures will likely reach 91 degrees Thursday and Friday afternoons, also with high humidity levels. Average high temperature for this time of the year is 90 degrees.

Send us your storm pics: use #StormAlert9

Scientists: 64lbs of Plastic Found Inside

Dead Sperm Whale Led to its Death

© 2018 Cox Media Group.