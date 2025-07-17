Showers, storms in Central Florida drying out overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms have again developed across the area, but drier air is on the way.

The rain and storms will slowly wind down this evening, with quiet conditions returning overnight. We’ll see morning temperatures in the mid-70s.

Some drier air begins to push into the region for Friday, lowering PM rain and storm coverage. It will be warm, with highs for Friday will be in the mid-90s.

Even more dry air moves in for the weekend, as well as plenty of heat. Just an isolated shower is expected Saturday, and it will be very warm. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with feels like temps above 100 for much of the afternoon.

Sunday will also feature dry and hot conditions. A few scattered storms will be possible, with highs again in the mid-90s and feels like temps in the triple digits.

Moisture quickly returns to the region for next week, increasing rain and storm chances starting Monday.

