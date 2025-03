ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain will be coming to an end tonight leaving us with clearing skies and temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Watching for a few scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon as highs warm into the mid 80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 29, 2025 (WFTV)

Tuesday will also see scattered afternoon showers and storms as highs warm into the upper 80s.

